Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. led the Simultaneous Oath-Taking Ceremony and Donning of Ranks held Thursday, 19 November 2026, at the facade of the Administration Building, National Headquarters in Muntinlupa City.

A total of 348 personnel took their oaths and formally assumed their new positions during the ceremony, which recognized the promotion, lateral entry, and appointment of officers and staff who will join the Bureau in carrying out its mandate.

The newly promoted ranks include one Corrections Technical Senior Inspector and six civilian personnel. Additionally, 31 Corrections Inspectors and nine Corrections Technical Inspectors entered the Bureau through lateral entry. The ceremony also formally welcomed 274 newly appointed Corrections Officer 1, 21 Corrections Technical Officer 1, and six civilian personnel.

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In his keynote message, Director General Catapang congratulated the personnel and emphasized the vital role their new responsibilities play in advancing the Bureau’s ongoing institutional reforms—most notably its comprehensive Decongestion Program.

He underscored that the addition of new manpower and strengthened leadership directly supports BuCor’s efforts to decongest prison facilities, improve custodial ratios, and streamline the processing and transfer of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) to regional operating prisons and penal farms.

Catapang noted that augmenting BuCor’s workforce is essential to enhancing its operational capacity to fulfill its mission and vision.

He further urged the newly appointed, promoted, and laterally appointed personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, discipline, and commitment in the performance of their duties.

Reminding them of the core tenets of public service, Catapang stressed that their roles demand strict accountability and unwavering dedication, particularly in ensuring the safe custody, humane treatment, and effective rehabilitation of PDLs as they prepare for eventual reintegration into society.

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Catapang also told pesonnel, "May kaakibat na responsibilidad ang lahat ng ito. Kinuha kayo hindi lang para sa trabaho pero mas mahalaga ang pagseserbisyo sa bayan ng may dignidad at reponsibilidad sa posisyon nyo."

He added that this year the changes we achieved have been recognized when the President and the First Lady visited Bucor.

The new personnel are expected to contribute to the Bureau’s ongoing programs and operations, including the implementation of humane, secure, and rehabilitative correctional management, Catapang said.