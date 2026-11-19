The Department of Energy (DOE) is preparing administrative and criminal charges against gasoline stations found violating mandated fuel price rollbacks, as inspections continue nationwide until December.

DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rino Abad said Thursday, 19 November, that the department's legal division was reviewing inspection findings involving gasoline stations that failed to implement the required price adjustments.

Speaking in an interview with Dobol TV, Abad said the findings were forwarded to the legal division last Friday for appropriate action.

The DOE will issue show-cause orders requiring the establishments to explain their failure to comply with the price reductions.

Inspectors found discrepancies ranging from P4 to P6 per liter at some gasoline stations, potentially resulting in additional expenses for motorists.

Abad said several establishments corrected their prices following inspections, but stressed that subsequent compliance would not erase earlier violations.

The department is also investigating complaints that some gasoline stations refused to implement price rollbacks by claiming they had run out of fuel.

Inspections have covered major roads, including EDSA, Commonwealth Avenue, C-5 and Ortigas Avenue, with establishments identified through public complaints receiving priority.

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Abad emphasized that retailers must implement fuel price reductions regardless of the cost of their existing inventory.

"If there is an increase, they implement the increase. When there is a decrease, they should also implement the decrease," he said.

Possible criminal liability

The DOE is studying the application of Republic Act 8479, or the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1998, and Presidential Decree 1865 against violators.

Abad cited Section 14 of RA 8479, which allows government intervention in the oil industry's operations during emergencies, and Section 24, which provides penalties for violations.

PD 1865 also provides administrative sanctions, including fines, suspension or revocation of permits, and possible criminal liability.

According to Abad, gasoline station owners could be held accountable because business permits are issued in their names.

The department's legal division will determine the appropriate charges based on inspection findings and applicable laws.

Fuel quality inspections

Aside from monitoring prices, the DOE is checking the quality of petroleum products and compliance with fuel station standards.

Abad said inspections include verifying gasoline octane ratings and mandatory biofuel blending requirements.

Gasoline must meet the minimum research octane number (RON) 91 standard, while fuel products must comply with blending requirements, including 10 percent ethanol in gasoline and 3 percent coco methyl ester in diesel.

The DOE is also monitoring petroleum products to ensure they remain free of lead and comply with prescribed specifications.