The Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed that all 20 minors apprehended during demonstrations held alongside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit have been released from police custody, with all criminal complaints completely dismissed against six children who are under 15 years old.

Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor’s Office issued a resolution clearing the six children below the age of 15 of any criminal liability.

They were immediately turned over to the custody of their parents or legal guardians for appropriate intervention.

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"Arrangements are also being finalized for the proper turnover of the remaining minors to their respective parents or legal guardians," Martinez stated.

The 20 minors were among the 233 individuals—alongside 213 adults—who were referred by the Muntinlupa City Police to the Muntinlupa Office of the City Prosecutor on 16 November for inquest proceedings. The group originally faced complaints for alleged violations of Batas Pambansa Blg. 880 (the Public Assembly Act of 1985) and several provisions of the Revised Penal Code.

Following the inquest, the respondents’ legal counsel from the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) filed an urgent motion seeking the dismissal of the complaints and the immediate release of all detainees.

In its subsequent ruling, the prosecutor’s office dismissed the complaints for malicious mischief and alarms and scandals across the board.