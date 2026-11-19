The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will hold bilateral talks with authorities from Laos later this month to seek information about the seizure of P3.54 billion worth of illegal drugs allegedly intended for smuggling into the Philippines.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Thursday that he and other bureau officials will travel to Hong Kong on 30 November to attend a conference of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

During the conference, the NBI delegation is expected to meet with Laos authorities to discuss the investigation.

“We will have a bilateral talks with Laos authorities,” Matibag said.

“So itackle namin ito,” he added.

The investigation stems from the seizure of 521 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, locally known as shabu, from a private Learjet at Luang Prabang International Airport in Laos on 1 October.

The operation was conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), which also arrested a Filipino identified as Fahad Dibarosan.

Matibag said the NBI would seek access to investigative reports from Laos authorities and request access to the arrested Filipino as part of efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the attempted drug smuggling.

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Former BARMM lawmaker denies involvement

Meanwhile, former Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliament member Sultan Edrieza Nasser Rimbang appeared before the NBI after receiving a subpoena in connection with the investigation.

Rimbang submitted a sworn statement denying any involvement in the attempted smuggling of the illegal drugs.

He also expressed willingness to undergo a lie detector test and a drug test to support his denial.

“Because of his willingness, we will invite him and schedule a lie detector test session. We will send him the invitation tomorrow,” Matibag said.

The NBI chief said the bureau would also issue subpoenas to other individuals identified by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as allegedly involved in the attempted smuggling operation.

Authorities have yet to establish the extent of any involvement by the personalities being investigated.