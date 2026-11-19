House Deputy Speaker and Pangasinan Rep. Maria Rachel Arenas during her closing remarks at the WAIPA Women Political Leaders Forum held on Tuesday, 17 November.

A matter that international parliaments must confront in forthcoming years is to address how legislature can be expanded into allowing women to have a direct influence in shaping national policies rather than limiting them to dealing with issues that directly affected themselves, a lawmaker said.

House Deputy Speaker and Pangasinan 3rd District Rep. Maria Rachel Arenas expressed the need to expand the role of women when it comes to legislative discussions that directly affected how nations were built.

The lawmaker said that women were present in parliament, however, she said that they were often left out of committees and not considered for leadership positions that were concerned with making “consequential decisions.”

“When women lead only on issues traditionally seen as women’s issues, decisions on budgets, foreign policy, security, and peace will get to be made without women’s perspectives,” Arenas said.

“What a pity, because women and families experience their effects every day,” she added.

The House leader made the remarks during her closing remarks at the Women Political Leaders Forum held on Tuesday, 17 November, as part of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

Arenas bared that challenges among women lawmakers extended past representation, highlighting concerns regarding their safety and well-being with many officials facing harassment, disinformation, and other forms of abuse online.

She maintained that protecting women from such issues allowed to maximize their ability to maximize what they were capable of when given the opportunity to lead.

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“We have seen women prove that leadership is strengthened by inclusion,” the lawmaker stated.

Concluding her speech, Arenas urged foreign leaders to consider commitments combating the problems that she raised while also ensuring that promises turned into tangible policies that improved the lives of all women.

The lawmaker stressed that peace and prosperity of the people could not be secured if women were allowed into enter parliament but persistently withheld from engaging in decisions that mattered.

“Let us not only open doors for women. Let us ensure that women have a voice once they enter, and let us make those voices count,” she stated.

“Our goal is not just counting women in politics. It is making women count in politics.”

Arenas along with other women lawmakers are currently participating in the 3rd Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA), chaired by Laguna Rep. Ann Matibag.

AIPA related activities officially commenced on 16 November at the Shang-ri La hotel in Manila and is set to last until 21 November.