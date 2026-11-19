The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has rejected the accreditation applications of 10 new party-list groups seeking to participate in the 2028 national elections due to deficiencies in their petitions.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said Thursday, Nov. 19, that the 10 groups were among 13 applicants that had filed petitions for accreditation this year.

“10 na kaagad ang hindi namin mapagbibigyan sapagkat nakita namin ay madaming kakulangan ang kanilang petisyon,” Garcia said in a radio interview.

Also read LGUs urged to close gaps in HPV vaccination

He said the rejected groups may refile their applications.

“Nasa kanila na ‘yan kung gusto nila magrefile ng nasabing petisyon,” Garcia said.

The Comelec is expected to release a resolution detailing the denial of the petitions.

Registration and accreditation applications for party-list groups, political parties and coalitions remain open until Dec. 18.

Meanwhile, Garcia renewed his call for amendments to the Party-List Law to prevent the system from being exploited by powerful individuals and political groups already represented in Congress.

Also read DOE eyes charges vs gas stations violating fuel price rollbacks

“Napakadami na talagang dapat baguhin sa kasalukuyan upang ito ay hindi matake advantage ng mga iilan lalo na ‘yung mga makapangyarihan na o kaya naman ‘yung may representasyon na sa Kongreso tapos madadagan pa sila dahil sa party-list,” he said.