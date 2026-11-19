Former Bangsamoro parliament member Edrieza Hadji Nasser Rimbang is set to appear before the PDEA on 5 November over allegations linking him to a P3.5-billion shabu shipment seized in Laos.

Former Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliament member Sultan Edrieza Nasser Rimbang appeared before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on 20 November to deny his alleged involvement in a P3.54-billion illegal drug shipment intercepted in Laos.

Rimbang, accompanied by his lawyer Lorenzo Bigayan, submitted a sworn statement after receiving a subpoena from NBI investigators.

“Nandito tayo para ‘yung pangalan natin linisin natin na wala tayong kinalaman sa binibintang sa atin,” Rimbang said.

The former BARMM official also denied allegations linking him to drug syndicates operating in the Golden Triangle, a region encompassing areas near the borders of Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

The investigation stems from the seizure of approximately 521 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine from a private Learjet at Luang Prabang International Airport in Laos on 1 October.

The shipment, valued at P3.54 billion, was reportedly intercepted by Malaysian police authorities. A Filipino identified as Fahad Dibarosan was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Bigayan said his client submitted the same sworn statement previously furnished to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), categorically denying the allegations.

However, the lawyer said no additional evidence was presented to the NBI.

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“It would be unfair on the part of our client to submit an evidence without first seeing what is the evidence being heard against him,” Bigayan said.

Rimbang also denied allegations that he financed the drug shipment allegedly intended for the Philippines.

“Kung may pera ako e ‘di nanalo ako sa eleksyon,” he said.

He suggested that political motives could be behind his alleged implication in the case, claiming that some constituents wanted him to represent their district.

Rimbang expressed willingness to undergo a polygraph examination and drug testing to support his denial.

“Lahat ng nagbibintang sa akin gusto ko magpalie detector o magdrug test din,” he said.

The former official also challenged his accusers to undergo similar examinations.