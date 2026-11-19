Police seize 36 computers, a handgun and ammunition during an early-morning operation in Batangas

NASUGBU, Batangas — Eleven Chinese nationals and a Filipino were apprehended early Thursday, 19 November, during a joint police operation against a business establishment allegedly operating without the required permit in Barangay Kaylaway.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of 36 computers, a caliber .45 pistol and ammunition, prompting authorities to investigate the nature of the establishment’s activities.

According to the Police Regional Office CALABARZON, personnel of the Nasugbu Municipal Police Station, Regional Special Operations Unit 4A, Batangas Provincial Intelligence Unit and the municipal Business Permits and Licensing Office conducted the operation at approximately 4:40 a.m. in Sitio Batulao.

Those apprehended included 10 Chinese men, one Chinese woman and a 53-year-old Filipino man residing in Mandaluyong City.

Authorities confiscated 18 desktop computers with keyboards and mice, 18 laptops, a router and six flash drives.

Police also recovered a Rock Island M1911 A1 caliber .45 pistol with a magazine containing eight live rounds, along with three additional magazines loaded with eight rounds each.

The police report cited alleged violations of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code, in connection with the establishment’s reported operation without the necessary business permit.

The Filipino was separately cited for an alleged violation of Republic Act 11917, which regulates private security services.

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Authorities have yet to disclose the nature of the establishment’s operations or establish whether the confiscated computers were being used for unlawful activities beyond the reported permit violation.

The identities of the Chinese nationals were not immediately available.

Police said all apprehended individuals were informed of their constitutional rights in a language they understood.