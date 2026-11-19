Toyota Philippines launches upgraded Zenix hybrid at P2.12M
Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has started retail sales of the improved Zenix 2.0 Q Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), introducing a panoramic moonroof, larger infotainment displays and enhanced engine performance to its seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).
Retail sales began on 16 November, with prices starting at P2,118,000 for the Gray Metallic and Attitude Black Mica variants. The premium Platinum White Pearl variant costs P2,133,000.
The updated Zenix HEV builds on the model introduced in the Philippines in 2023, offering additional comfort, connectivity and performance features for families seeking a hybrid-powered vehicle.
Among the most notable upgrades is a panoramic moonroof, which allows more natural light into the cabin.
Toyota has also introduced revised interior door trims featuring leather, silver accents and piano black finishes.
The vehicle now features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and voice commands.
A separate 12.3-inch multi-information display provides driving information, while an improved Data Communication Module enables additional remote functions through the myToyota Connect application.
Improved hybrid performance
The updated Zenix HEV is equipped with an enhanced 2.0-liter gasoline engine producing 158 PS, complemented by an electric motor.
The combined hybrid system delivers 186 PS, according to Toyota, providing additional performance for daily driving and longer journeys.
Despite the updates, the model retains its seven-seat configuration.
Toyota has also maintained the vehicle's driver-assistance features under its Toyota Safety Sense package.
These include a Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, Automatic High Beam and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
Additional safety and convenience technologies include a Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Panoramic View Monitor, front and rear parking sensors, and digital video recorders.
Expanding electrified lineup
The updated Zenix HEV forms part of Toyota's expanding electrified vehicle portfolio in the Philippines.
TMP said its lineup now includes nine hybrid electric vehicles and three battery electric vehicles, which the company describes as the country's widest electrified vehicle selection.
The automaker said the expanded portfolio provides customers with more choices across vehicle categories and powertrain technologies.
The improved Zenix HEV is now available through Toyota dealerships nationwide.