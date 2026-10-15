GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso led the inauguration of the new office at the Cityscape Lifestyle Center along National Road in Barangay Catacdang, Bonuan Gueset.

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has opened a new branch office in Dagupan City, relocating from its decades-old facility to a modern, flood-free location serving more than 73,000 members and pensioners across Pangasinan.

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The facility serves 54,516 members and 18,959 pensioners across the province's 44 municipalities and four cities.

Veloso described the relocation as a new beginning for the branch, which has served government workers and retirees in Pangasinan since 1957.

“This branch has served generations of public servants who have dedicated their lives to helping build our nation. Today, we give that service a new home,” Veloso said.

The approximately 700-square-meter office can accommodate about 100 clients daily and features dedicated service counters, a medical room, lactation station, accessible restrooms and ample parking.

The branch also houses a Digital Business Center, where members can access GSIS Touch and receive assistance with online transactions, reducing their reliance on traditional counter services.

Flooding concerns

The relocation followed concerns over the deteriorating condition of the previous GSIS-owned building, constructed in 1961.

Considered one of the agency's oldest facilities, the former office had experienced recurring flooding and structural deterioration, prompting the move to a safer, elevated location.

GSIS said members and pensioners who visited the new branch welcomed its more spacious facilities, improved accessibility and flood-free surroundings.

During a press conference following the inauguration, Veloso emphasized the agency's continuing efforts to improve services through digitalization, faster transactions and programs responsive to members' financial needs.

He said the agency's concept of Ginhawa extends beyond improving office facilities to ensuring that government employees and retirees can rely on GSIS when they need assistance.

The initiative supports GSIS Vision 2046, a long-term strategy aimed at transforming the agency into a sustainable, resilient, digital and member-focused pension and investment institution.