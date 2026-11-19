Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is welcoming the holiday season with festive dining experiences, themed celebrations and staycation packages under its Christmas campaign, “Santa’s Magical Workshop.”

The hotel announced Thursday, 19 November, a lineup of holiday offerings across its restaurants, lounges and wellness facilities, including Christmas Eve buffets, Cantonese feasts and a New Year's Eve countdown party.

At Cucina, guests can enjoy the “A Feast of Wonder” Christmas Eve dinner buffet for P4,288 net per person, featuring roast prime rib, pork belly lechon and roasted turkey.

A separate Noche Buena buffet is available for P2,500 net per person.

Meanwhile, Lung Hin is offering a “Yuletide Cantonese Feast” set menu for P2,988 net per person, featuring roasted golden duck and steamed wild-caught grouper fillet.

For guests seeking lighter holiday treats, Connect Lounge is introducing “Tea & Tinsel,” a festive afternoon tea experience priced at P1,800 net for two.

Café Pronto will also offer Christmas cakes, pastries, chocolates and handcrafted confections through its “Sweet Makers' Corner.”

Holiday gift hampers are available for P2,500 net, while customized hampers start at P600.

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New Year's Eve celebration

The hotel will welcome 2027 with “Studio 45: The Midnight Disco Countdown” at VU's Sky Bar & Lounge.

Priced at P4,800 net per person, the rooftop celebration will feature live band performances, DJ entertainment, free-flowing drinks and gourmet selections.

Guests will also have views of the city skyline and New Year's fireworks.

Throughout December, the rooftop bar will serve seasonal cocktails as part of the hotel's holiday celebrations.

Staycation and wellness packages

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is also offering a “Stay and Unwind” package featuring a two-night stay with discounts of up to 25 percent on regular room rates.

The package includes breakfast for two and a P400 dining credit.

For guests seeking relaxation during the holidays, Flow Spa is offering a “Yuletide Wellness” package featuring a body scrub and full-body massage for P5,000 net per person.

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila General Manager Emile Otte said the hotel's holiday campaign aims to bring families and friends together through shared experiences.

“At Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, Santa’s Magical Workshop is more than a celebration of the season’s festivities. It is a reflection of what makes Christmas truly special: the excitement of coming home, the traditions shared across generations, the meals that bring families together, and the thoughtful gestures that make loved ones feel remembered and cherished,” Otte said.

Guests may view the complete holiday offerings through the hotel's .