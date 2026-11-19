Malacañang on Thursday slammed the camp of Vice President Sara Duterte for raising the possibility of a no-election scenario in 2028, accusing it of spreading unfounded claims and likening the Vice President to the fictional storyteller “Lola Basyang.”

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro made the remarks after former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo disclosed that Duterte had received information about an alleged plan among lawmakers to cancel the 2028 national elections.

In a television interview Wednesday, Panelo recounted a conversation with Duterte about her political plans should she be convicted in her impeachment trial and who might replace her as a potential presidential candidate.

“Ako, attorney, I don’t even know kung aabot tayo sa 2028 elections because the information I’ve been receiving is merong plano for no-el in 2028,” Duterte reportedly told Panelo.

Panelo said he had subsequently received information supporting the Vice President's claim.

“Since talking to her, I’ve received confirmation that there are talks in the House about this," Panelo said.

However, neither Duterte nor Panelo identified the lawmakers allegedly involved or presented evidence of the purported discussions.

Speaking to Philippine journalists covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China, Castro dismissed the allegations as fabricated stories.

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“Huwag silang magkuwento ng gawa-gawa lang nila. Sa ngayon, para nang si Lola Basyang si VP Sara sa kanilang mga kuwentong pantasya,” Castro said.

Castro also defended President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., saying he remained focused on his official duties following the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings in Manila and his participation in the APEC Summit.

“Busy ang Pangulo sa pagtatrabaho. Sunod-sunod ang dinadaluhang meeting ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. Kaya okupado ang isip niya, hindi tulad ng iba na walang ginagawa kundi maglakwatsa,” she said.

She further challenged Duterte's camp to address allegations concerning the Vice President's wealth instead of raising speculation about the next elections.

“Sabi nga nila: 'Idle mind is the devil’s playground.’ Ang dapat gawin ng kampo nila ay ikuwento yung di-umano'y tagong-yaman ni VP Sara at ng pamilya niya kasi yun ang kailangang marinig ng buong sambayanang Pilipino,” Castro said.

The Palace official reiterated that Marcos respects the Constitution and due process.

During a visit to Tokyo, Japan, in May 2026, Marcos rejected suggestions of canceling the 2028 elections or extending his term, including a proposal previously floated by his sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, a political ally of Duterte.

The 1987 Constitution limits the president to a single six-year term.

No evidence of an official plan to cancel the 2028 elections was provided in Panelo's account.