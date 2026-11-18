BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City government on Wednesday, 18 November, defended its proposal to redesign the city's official seal amid mounting public criticism and the circulation of satirical versions of the emblem on social media.

In a statement, the local government explained that several elements of the existing seal no longer accurately represent Baguio's geography, history and development.

According to city officials, the waterfalls depicted in the current emblem represent Bridal Veil Falls, which is located in neighboring Tuba, Benguet, rather than within Baguio City.

The diagonal stripe featuring four gold coins also refers to historical mining companies that operated in surrounding municipalities, not in Baguio itself.

The city government said the redesign aims to replace outdated references with symbols reflecting Baguio's present identity as a center for education, tourism, creative industries and Indigenous heritage.

However, the proposed changes have drawn criticism from residents who believe the existing seal remains an important symbol of the city's history and cultural identity.

During a public consultation on 16 November, city officials presented a refined version of the winning design from a city-sponsored competition.

Several residents questioned the necessity of replacing the existing emblem, arguing that its depiction of Baguio's natural landscape and historical milestones carries cultural significance.

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Critics also raised concerns about the proposed design's appearance and practicality, describing it as cluttered and overly digital, with awkward typography and intricate details that could make reproduction difficult.

Some residents argued that the proposed emblem resembles a tourism logo rather than an official government seal, particularly when reduced in size or reproduced in black and white.

The controversy also prompted netizens to circulate satirical versions of the city seal featuring traffic congestion, overtourism and infrastructure problems.

The mock designs highlighted everyday challenges facing Baguio, contrasting them with the local government's vision of a modern and sustainable urban center.

The redesign initiative began earlier this year following an evaluation by city executives, which led to the launch of the City Seal Design Competition in April.

The local government maintained that the proposal remains subject to refinement based on feedback gathered during public consultations.

Once finalized, the proposed seal must be adopted by the Sangguniang Panlungsod through a resolution or ordinance.