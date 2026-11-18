The camp of Vice President Sara Duterte can not argue that her declaration of GenCorp Industries Incorporated as one of her business interests was an “honest mistake” given her knowledge about the history of the company since its creation, a lawmaker said.

During a press conference on Thursday, public prosecutor and Manila Rep. Joel Chua expressed belief that Duterte was fully aware that GenCorp was indicated in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

The lawmaker drew his conclusion based on the fact that the company was reflected in the SALN of the Vice President for back-to-back years, in 2024 and 2025.

“Saying it's an ‘honest mistake’ is vague because as you saw, the Vice President was familiar with the history and the creation of GenCorp, even the prior corporations prior to the creation of GenCorp, were declared until it became GenCorp,” Chua said.

“So it’s not an honest mistake, because you can really see the history, four corporations, different corporations in different years were all declared by the Vice President,” he added.

His sentiments on the matter served as a direct response to the statement of Atty. Paolo Panelo, the official spokesperson of the Vice President, last 13 November who explained that Duterte incorrectly declared that she had business interests in GenCorp.

Panelo went on to argue that given the nature of the declaration, the issue could not be seen as a crime and that the law provided a liberty in considering such circumstances.

“It’s an honest mistake that she declared that she had interest, even if it turns out that there is none...how can that be a crime? Even if there are many mistakes, as long as it’s honest, that’s okay,” the lawyer said during an online interview.

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“If it’s an honest mistake, it has no malice, the law looks into that,” he maintained.

Sharing his own input on the matter, House impeachment spokesperson Robert Ace Barbers said that Panelo’s argument was simply an attempt to justify the issue.

“Since the history [of GenCorp] was declared by the Vice President, that means she was very knowledgeable of the investment...on that company. And since there is someone from their camp saying that it’s an honest mistake, for us, we see it as an excuse,” Barbers stated.

During the testimony of GenCorp and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation corporate counsel Atty. Suzette Balucanag-Punay, it was disclosed that Duterte had what the lawyer described as a “loose investment.”

The Vice President had reportedly gotten P2.14 million as a return of capital from GenCorp between 2022 to 2025 based on her prior P46,000 investment to Davao Bounty Times Food Corporation which was meant to operate a Jollibee branch at Times Square in Davao City.

After being confronted with the discrepancy between the investment and the returns, Punay would admit that there were no records of the exact amount that Duterte put into the said restaurant branch.