A resident of Barangay Midpapan rescued a Philippine Serpent eagle (𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘭𝘶𝘴) and immediately turned the adult bird of prey to the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) in the town of Pigcawayan, Cotabato on 16 November 2026.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the said animal was released back into its natural habitat on 17 November 2026, after receiving medical clearance from local authorities in Cotabato province.

From an initial check-up with Pigcawayan’s municipal veterinarian, the eagle was transferred to the Community ENRO in Midsayap on November 16 for proper custody and documentation.

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Another examination was also conducted on November 17, (date it was released) through the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist (OMAG) of Midsayap, which confirmed that the bird is healthy and free from injuries or illness, declaring it fit for release under DENR protocols.

The successful recovery emphasizes the importance of wildlife conservation. Protecting endemic raptors like the Philippine Serpent Eagle is essential for maintaining ecological balance, as these birds of prey help control rodent and snake populations in the forest ecosystems.

This effort between locals, MENRO, and CENRO demonstrates how community involvement directly safeguards vulnerable biodiversity.