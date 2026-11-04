BAGUIO CITY — The city government is integrating its "Pansa-nopen Tayo" circular economy program into major public celebrations, including the Ibag-iw Creative Festival this November and Christmas festivities in December, to reduce waste and promote sustainable practices.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the initiative encourages residents and visitors to view discarded materials as resources that can be reused, recycled or transformed into functional and creative products.

The program, rooted in the Ibaloi concept of gathering, conserving and reusing resources, seeks to replace the traditional "take-make-dispose" approach with more sustainable waste management practices.

The city first incorporated circular economy measures into the Baguio Flower Festival, or Panagbenga, in February.

During the festival, organizers implemented improved waste collection and segregation systems, promoted recyclable cutlery and provided filtered water stations to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles.

The Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Inc. also partnered with private groups to encourage waste segregation and the exchange of recyclable materials.

City Tourism Officer Aloysius Mapalo said the initiative was carried over to the city's 117th Charter Day celebration in September, which adopted the theme "Everlasting Baguio: Cultivating Circularity."

The same approach will be highlighted during the Ibag-iw Creative Festival, which will feature contemporary artworks made from scrap materials by students under the guidance of professional artists.

An exhibition of recycled crafts and a musical production titled "Rikus," exploring the concept of circularity in Cordilleran culture, are also part of the festival's activities.

For the Christmas celebrations, the city government has commissioned local artists to create holiday decorations and installations using repurposed materials instead of relying heavily on commercially produced ornaments.

The initiative aims to minimize waste while providing opportunities for local artists to showcase their creativity.

Baguio has also institutionalized its circular economy framework through City Ordinance No. 15, series of 2026, which promotes resource efficiency, waste reduction and sustainable development.