BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy against police misconduct and abuse of authority while urging residents and law enforcement personnel to uphold mutual respect and accountability.

BCPO chief Laoyan emphasized Tuesday, 17 November, that maintaining peace and order requires cooperation between police officers and the communities they serve.

“Respect is a shared responsibility, while professionalism and accountability remain the standards of police service,” Laoyan said.

The police chief reminded personnel to strictly observe the Philippine National Police's (PNP) policies against misconduct, abuse of authority and violations of established operational procedures.

Officers were also directed to demonstrate courtesy and professionalism in dealing with residents and tourists, particularly given Baguio City's diverse cultural communities.

Laoyan stressed that maintaining public safety is a shared responsibility, urging residents and visitors to comply with city ordinances, traffic regulations and other local laws.

The BCPO chief assured the public that the command would not tolerate actions that undermine police integrity or erode public confidence in law enforcement.

Police officers found violating established rules and regulations will face disciplinary action in accordance with existing PNP policies and procedures.

Also read SC fires Bacolod court clerk for leaking arrest warrant, soliciting money

Laoyan also encouraged individuals who witness or experience police misconduct to file complaints through official BCPO offices or designated PNP reporting channels.

The police chief said complaints would be investigated and appropriate action taken against personnel found responsible for violations.