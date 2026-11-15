BAGUIO CITY — The city government is seeking P1.69 billion in national funding for major infrastructure and tourism development projects in 2027, including improvements to public facilities, roads and tourist destinations.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong pushed for the inclusion of the proposed projects in the 2027 National Expenditure Program (NEP) under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), according to the Local Finance Committee during a recent executive-legislative meeting.

The committee placed the proposed DPWH allocation at P1,690,235,000.

The projects remain subject to congressional approval and government procurement and implementation procedures.

"We worked on these projects to improve public facilities, mobility, disaster preparedness and tourism infrastructure," Magalong said, adding that the city government would continue pursuing external grants and national funding for priority developments.

The city is also seeking support from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) for three major tourism and environmental projects.

These include a proposed P500 million grant for a sewage treatment plant, P400 million for the second phase of the Burnham Park rehabilitation and P150 million for the rehabilitation of Session Road.

Under the proposed DPWH infrastructure program, the largest individual allocation is P225 million for the rehabilitation of the Maharlika Livelihood Complex.

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Another P153.21 million is proposed for citywide sidewalk improvements covering Session Road, Harrison Road, Gov. Pack Road, Leonard Wood Road, Kisad Road, Gen. Luna Road, South Drive, Military Cut-off Road, Asin Road, Manuel Roxas Road and Rimando-Ambiong Road.

The proposed funding also covers disaster resilience projects and community facilities in several barangays.

Among the allocations are P63.25 million for a multipurpose building with a roof deck and slope protection works in Barangay San Vicente and P62 million for a multipurpose building and barangay hall in Holy Ghost Extension.

Another P46 million is proposed for the completion of the evacuation center in Barangay City Camp Proper.

Additional projects include road construction in Modern Site West and the construction or completion of multipurpose halls and buildings in Barangays Balsigan, City Camp Central, Gabriela Silang, Camdas, Imelda R. Marcos and Lourdes Subdivision Proper.