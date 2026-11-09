BAGUIO CITY — A 36-year-old man accused of abducting his cousin in Bulacan, slashing her neck and taking her to Baguio City surrendered to police on Saturday, 7 November, following a nearly 36-hour manhunt.

The suspect, identified only as “Marco,” surrendered to the Pulilan Municipal Police Station at around 4 p.m., according to authorities.

Police said the suspect, a resident of Bustos, Bulacan, is a first cousin of the 31-year-old victim, identified as “Angela.”

The incident began on 5 November when the victim's husband dropped her off at a shopping mall in Pulilan at around 3:21 p.m.

More than an hour later, the husband received a video call from his wife asking for help. During the call, she briefly showed the suspect on camera, allowing her husband to identify him.

The incident was reported to police early the following morning.

According to investigators, the victim had approached the suspect to borrow P200,000. He allegedly demanded sexual intercourse in exchange for the loan and attacked her when she refused.

The victim later escaped along Kennon Road in Baguio City at around 5 a.m. on 6 November.

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A passing motorcycle rider assisted the injured woman and brought her to police personnel, who arranged for her hospitalization.

Authorities said the woman sustained injuries to her neck and was reported to be in stable condition.

Police subsequently recovered the vehicle allegedly used in the abduction near the area where the victim escaped.

The suspect initially fled, prompting a coordinated manhunt involving police units from Bulacan, the Ilocos region and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The operation ended when the suspect surrendered to authorities on 7 November.