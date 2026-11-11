BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Council is advancing a proposed ordinance requiring permanent safety barriers and additional security measures on pedestrian overpasses to help prevent suicide attempts and improve public safety.

The proposed measure calls for the installation of higher protective barriers, reinforced steel mesh fencing and anti-climb structures on pedestrian overpasses across the city.

It also seeks to install closed-circuit television cameras and signage displaying emergency hotlines and information on available mental health support services.

Under the proposal, the City Engineering Office would be responsible for designing and installing the safety structures.

The City Health Services Office and City Social Welfare and Development Office would coordinate mental health services and crisis intervention programs for individuals experiencing psychological distress.

Meanwhile, the Baguio City Police Office would conduct regular patrols and monitor pedestrian overpasses to help prevent emergencies and ensure public safety.

The proposed ordinance also provides penalties for vandalizing, damaging or removing installed safety barriers and security equipment.

The measure is intended to reduce access to dangerous areas on elevated walkways while ensuring that people experiencing mental health crises can receive assistance.

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The proposal remains subject to committee consultations and further deliberations before the City Council can approve it.