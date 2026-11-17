Militant groups led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) and Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) will push through with their planned march toward the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) on Tuesday, 17 November, despite heightened police restrictions and the arrest of hundreds of protesters.

Organizers expect up to 10,000 participants to gather at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila at 2 p.m. before marching toward the PICC in Pasay City at 4 p.m., where the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits are being held.

The demonstrations coincide with the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to arrive Tuesday and hold talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, 18 November.

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Protest organizers said the mobilization aims to raise concerns over national sovereignty, foreign intervention and worsening economic conditions.

Among their demands is the cancellation of the proposed U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative in New Clark City, Tarlac, which they fear could increase foreign economic influence and threaten local communities.

The initiative, which involves semiconductor and industrial development, has drawn criticism over its potential environmental and social impact. The Marcos administration has clarified that the proposed project will not include artificial intelligence data centers.

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The groups are also urging the government to address rising living costs and cushion the domestic economic impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, organizers demanded the immediate release of detained protesters and unrestricted access to legal counsel for those remaining in police custody.

The planned march follows a series of arrests and confrontations between demonstrators and police across Metro Manila.

BAYAN reported that approximately 300 protesters were apprehended in Sucat, Muntinlupa City, while nine others were arrested at Liwasang Bonifacio and 21 delegates were intercepted in Bulacan.

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On Monday, 16 November, protesters maintained an encampment at Liwasang Bonifacio as police secured the park's perimeter, prompting organizers to postpone their planned march toward the U.S. Embassy.

"Despite the violent dispersals and the unlawful detention of our regional contingents, the people's right to peaceful assembly will not be deterred," protest leaders said.

"We are moving forward with our march to the PICC to bring the urgent demands of Filipino workers and sectors directly to the attention of ASEAN leaders," they added.

Police, however, maintained that demonstrations must remain within designated areas and that protesters would not be allowed near the summit venue. Authorities also reported injuries among police officers during earlier confrontations.

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