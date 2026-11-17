Archbishop Antonio Franco, who served as the Vatican's ambassador to the Philippines from 1999 to 2006, has died.

Bishop Giuseppe Mazzafaro of the Diocese of Cerreto Sannita-Telese-Sant'Agata de' Goti announced Franco's death this week, expressing sorrow over the passing of the former apostolic nuncio.

“His passing has brought us deep feelings of sorrow and gratitude to the Lord for the good sown during his life and for the testimony of dedication to the mission of the Church,” Mazzafaro said in a statement translated from Italian.

Mazzafaro said Franco's remains arrived at the Parish of St. James the Apostle in Puglianello, Italy, on Monday, 16 November, ahead of a funeral Mass scheduled for Tuesday, 17 November.

Born in Puglianello in 1937, Franco was ordained a priest in 1960 before entering the Vatican's diplomatic service in 1972.

He served as apostolic nuncio to the Philippines from 1999 to 2006, representing the Holy See in its diplomatic relations with the country.

Franco also served as apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, Israel and Cyprus during his diplomatic career.