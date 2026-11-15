Katrina Anne Johnson is bringing Filipino artistry and cultural heritage to the international stage with her national costume, “Buklod,” for the Miss International 2026 pageant in Japan.

Created by Filipino designer Manny Halasan, the elaborate ensemble celebrates seven decades of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan, highlighting the enduring friendship, cultural connections, and shared aspirations of the two nations.

More than a dazzling pageant creation, “Buklod,” a Filipino word symbolizing unity and togetherness, brings together traditional craftsmanship and meaningful cultural elements from both countries.

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The costume features hand-embroidered Piña Callado from Laguna, showcasing the delicate artistry of Filipino textile makers. It also incorporates Bulacan’s traditional Puni weaving, ancestral Filipino ornaments, and floral representations of the sampaguita and Japan’s iconic sakura blossoms.

Adding a distinctive Japanese touch is the traditional Chōchin lantern, which complements the Filipino-inspired details and reinforces the costume’s message of friendship and harmony.

Designer Manny Halasan shared the inspiration behind the creation on social media, describing it as a tribute to the relationship between the two countries.

“Two nations. One enduring friendship. Woven together through art, culture and history,” he wrote.

The designer further explained that each element of the costume represents the rich traditions and artistic identities of the Philippines and Japan.

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“More than a national costume, BUKLOD is a tapestry of friendship—honoring the past while weaving a future of peace, prosperity, and endless possibilities,” Halasan shared.

He concluded his description with the meaningful statement, “Two cultures, beautifully woven as one.”

The national costume also highlights the collaborative efforts of Filipino creatives, with Patrick Henry Mergano handling the styling. Katrina herself was credited for hair and makeup, while Kyle Magsino captured the creation through photography at Klickbox Studios. Mark Kevin Zamora handled the video production.

As Katrina continues her journey toward the Miss International 2026 crown, her national costume serves as a beautiful expression of Filipino identity while paying tribute to the strong diplomatic and cultural ties between the Philippines and host country Japan.

With its intricate craftsmanship, meaningful symbolism, and celebration of international friendship, “Buklod” goes beyond pageant fashion, carrying a message of unity that reflects the spirit of Miss International.