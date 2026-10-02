According to Aguila, many people may not realize that Mercado returned to work only a month after giving birth. With a child and family to support, the actress reportedly took every opportunity she could to earn a living.

“A lot of you don’t know this, but a month after giving birth, Jennylyn immediately went back to work,” Aguila said.

She also recalled a period when Mercado traveled to the United States and accepted singing engagements at restaurants as she looked for additional ways to earn money.

For Aguila, those years showed a side of Mercado that the public did not always get to see—the young mother behind the celebrity who was trying to build a secure life for her son while navigating her own struggles.

“I remember how hard she worked to provide a stable future for Jazz,” Aguila shared. “She was a single mother.”

Aguila acknowledged that the circumstances were far from easy, but said Mercado refused to allow the difficulties to stop her.

“You could see that she was having a hard time, but she persevered. She is that strong of a person,” she added.

Mercado welcomed Alex Jazz in 2008, during her previous relationship with Garcia. Years later, both eventually moved forward with their respective lives and families, but their history has occasionally resurfaced in public discussions.

For Aguila, however, one part of that history deserves to be remembered clearly: Mercado’s efforts as a young mother determined to provide for her son.

Long before the awards, hit television projects and years of staying power in show business, Mercado had already faced a demanding role away from the cameras—being a mother who needed to keep working despite the challenges surrounding her.

And in Aguila’s recollection, it was precisely during those difficult years that Mercado demonstrated the resilience that would later become part of her story as both an actress and a mother.