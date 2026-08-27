For Llegado, seeing Filipino fans again made the significance of her victory even more emotional. She immediately turned the spotlight toward those who followed her journey, stayed awake for the competition, and cheered her on from thousands of kilometers away.

“Sa lahat ng sumuporta po, maraming maraming salamat! I wouldn’t be here without you guys. Maraming maraming salamat sa pagpupuyat at walang sawang suporta. Finally, nakamit na po natin ang korona,” Llegado said.

Rather than describing the crown as hers alone, she dedicated the moment to the people who believed in her campaign.

“This is all for you and I’m so, so happy to celebrate this with you,” she added.

Even weeks after hearing her name announced as the winner, Llegado admitted that the magnitude of the achievement has yet to fully sink in.

“It feels surreal. Hindi pa din po ako makapaniwala, and it’s a dream come true. And now it’s a reality, and now I’m so happy. Thank you so much,” she shared.

Llegado captured the Miss Supranational 2026 title during the international pageant’s coronation night in Poland on July 31, triumphing over a field of delegates from around the world.

Her victory placed her alongside Mutya Datul in Philippine pageant history. Datul became the first Filipina and Asian to capture the Miss Supranational crown in 2013, while Llegado’s triumph delivered the country its second title 13 years later.

The achievement also represents another major chapter in Llegado’s long pageant journey. She previously represented the Philippines at Reina Hispanoamericana 2019 in Bolivia, where she finished as Quinta Finalista or fifth runner-up. Years later, she returned to national competition and earned her opportunity to compete for Miss Supranational after finishing among the Top 6 at Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

Those years of competition ultimately led to the moment she had long worked for—coming home not simply as a Philippine representative, but as an international titleholder.

Llegado’s Philippine homecoming activities are scheduled to continue until September 7, with appearances and celebrations lined up in honor of her victory. A homecoming parade is also expected to give Filipino supporters another opportunity to see their queen and celebrate the crown she brought back to the country.

For Llegado, however, the homecoming carries a meaning beyond the title itself. After pursuing the dream through different pageant stages and years of preparation, she is finally back among the people she credits for helping her reach the top—this time wearing the Miss Supranational crown.