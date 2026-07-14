When Sheena noticed that Katrina seemed happier and more radiant these days, she suggested that her newfound glow might have something to do with finally moving on.

“The fact na kinakausap ko na siya, na-forgive na siya,” Katrina said, confirming that she has already forgiven her former partner.

The heartfelt admission brought Katrina to tears as the conversation shifted to the personal struggles she had quietly carried through the years. She reflected on a difficult period when she felt guilty about not always being emotionally present for Katie, admitting that those feelings weighed heavily on her.

“Nagso-sorry ako kay Katie. Wala akong time,” she recalled, becoming emotional as she spoke about her regrets as a mother.

Katrina also revealed just how strained things once were between her and Kris. She admitted there was a time when she would deliberately avoid him whenever they crossed paths, choosing to leave rather than face an uncomfortable encounter.

“Umaalis na ako. Hindi ko siya pinapansin,” she recalled, adding that even brief interactions were difficult for her in the past.

Sheena, who witnessed those years firsthand, remembered how they would often leave together whenever Kris arrived, highlighting how much their situation has changed.

Today, Katrina said things are different. While the journey toward forgiveness wasn’t easy, she acknowledged that rebuilding mutual respect has created a more positive environment for everyone involved—especially for Katie, whose happiness remains their shared priority.