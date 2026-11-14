Two individuals were arrested following a firearms buy-bust operation that led to the confiscation of an unregistered revolver, ammunition and suspected shabu in Barangay Plaza Aldea early Saturday, 14 November 2026.

According to the Tanay Municipal Police Station, intelligence operatives led by PCPT Jacklyn Roshem De La Fuente conducted the operation at approximately 3:20 a.m. in Sitio Hanggan.

The suspects, identified as aliases Pampi and Esta, were apprehended during the operation targeting alleged illegal firearms activities.

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Police recovered a Smith & Wesson revolver without a serial number, two live rounds of ammunition, and a sachet containing approximately 4.63 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of ₱31,484.

Operatives also confiscated a brown sling bag, a genuine ₱1,000 bill used in the transaction and three ₱1,000 bills in boodle money.

According to the police report, both suspects face allegations involving illegal possession of firearms under Republic Act 10591, while alias Pampi is also implicated in alleged possession of dangerous drugs under Republic Act 9165.

The operation was among the anti-criminality activities conducted by police units in Rizal province.