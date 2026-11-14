UST officials, distinguished alumni, and awardees gather onstage during the 2026 The Outstanding Thomasian Alumni (TOTAL) Awards on 13 November, celebrating the achievements and contributions of 11 outstanding alumni and one Thomasian family across various fields.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) honored 11 distinguished alumni and one Thomasian family during the 2026 The Outstanding Thomasian Alumni (TOTAL) Awards on Friday, 13 November, recognizing their achievements and contributions across various fields.

Established in 1993, the biennial event has now recognized more than 308 alumni and 11 Thomasian families for their exemplary contributions to society and the Church.

This year's awardees were selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a committee composed of previous recipients, University administrators, and alumni association officers. Carrying the theme “Let your light shine,” inspired by Matthew 5:16, the ceremony celebrated Thomasians who have used their expertise, talents, and influence to make a difference in their respective communities.

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In his message, UST Rector Very Rev. Fr. Richard G. Ang, O.P., Ph.D., emphasized that the awardees deserve recognition not only for their accomplishments, but also for the personal journeys and sacrifices behind their success.

UST Rector Very Rev. Fr. Richard G. Ang, O.P., Ph.D. Zedrich Xylak Madrid

“They deserve every accolade bestowed upon them. Their accomplishments speak for themselves, their contributions command our respect, and their journeys merit our admiration,” Ang said.

However, he emphasized that their greatness cannot be fully measured through awards, titles, or professional milestones.

“For behind every achievement is a story that may never have been told in full—a difficult decision, a moment of uncertainty, a sacrifice quietly made, a disappointment endured, or a challenge that demanded more courage than anyone could see,” he said.

“The summit is visible to everyone; the climb is only known to those who have made it,” Ang added, highlighting how true excellence is shaped by perseverance, courage, and the determination to move forward despite uncertainty.

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Rudi L. Ramin awarded for Accountancy, Business, and Management Zedrich Xylak Madrid

Prof. Clarita M. De Leon-Carillo, PhD, received the Education and Social Sciences Zedrich Xylak Madrid

Atty. Minerva Sobreviga-Retanal was honored in Law and Justice Zedrich Xylak Madrid

Among the eight field awardees was Rudi L. Ramin, recognized in Accountancy, Business, and Management for co-founding Infinit Care, which provides workplace mental health support to thousands of employees across more than 80 organizations.

Prof. Clarita M. De Leon-Carillo, PhD, received the Education and Social Sciences award for her contributions to higher education and academic reforms at UST, while Prof. Aleth Therese L. Dacanay, RPh, PhD, was recognized in Health Allied for her more than three decades of work in pharmacy education and public health.

Atty. Minerva Sobreviga-Retanal was honored in Law and Justice for her work in financial crime investigation and contributions to the Philippines’ successful exit from the Financial Action Task Force grey list.

Dr. Erlinda A. Sabili, FACP, received the Medicine award Zedrich Xylak Madrid

Ar. Leo P. Pariñas was recognized in Music, Arts, Literature, and Design Zedrich Xylak Madrid

Atty. Maria Liza A. Lopez-Rosario, who received the Service to the Church award Zedrich Xylak Madrid

Meanwhile, Dr. Erlinda A. Sabili, FACP, received the Medicine award for her four-decade career in healthcare, psychiatry, and medical education, as well as her published works on mental wellness, healthy aging, and dementia caregiving.

Ar. Leo P. Pariñas was recognized in Music, Arts, Literature, and Design for his architectural contributions through more than 800 projects nationwide. Engr. Jaime I. Castañeda received the Science and Technology award for his innovations in semiconductor manufacturing, particularly his patented Doppler Capillary.

Completing the field awardees was Atty. Maria Liza A. Lopez-Rosario, who received the Service to the Church award for her contributions to civil and canon law, legal education, and charitable institutions.

Three special awards were also presented during the ceremony.

The Arce family, led by architects Mariano S. Arce Jr. and Ma. Nina Bailon-Arce, received the Thomasian Family Award for its contributions to architecture and community service through Arce Bailon Arce Architects.

Olympian pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena was named the recipient of the Meritorious Achievement Award in recognition of his international sporting accomplishments, including his Olympic appearances and World Athletics Championships medal.

The Young Thomasian Achiever Award was given to Ar. Marc Henrich Go, who topped the January 2018 Architecture Licensure Examination. He currently leads Studio BDJ Architecture and Design and is also recognized for his work in photography and cultural heritage documentation.

For Science and Technology, Engr. Jaime I. Castañeda was recognized for his contributions to semiconductor manufacturing through the development of precision tools.

The Arce family Zedrich Xylak Madrid

Olympian pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena was named the recipient of the Meritorious Achievement Award, His mother, Mrs. Maria Jeanette Obiena, accepted the award on his behalf. Zedrich Xylak Madrid

The Young Thomasian Achiever Award was given to Ar. Marc Henrich Go Zedrich Xylak Madrid

For Science and Technology, Engr. Jaime I. Castañeda Zedrich Xylak Madrid