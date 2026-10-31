Clark Freeport firms attend labor compliance seminar

Around 90 companies operating inside the Clark Freeport Zone participated in a government-led labor seminar on 28 October 2026 to learn about digital labor reporting requirements and online workforce services.

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said 137 participants attended the 7th CDC and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Joint Labor Seminar, which provided updates on DOLE's Online Compliance Portal, Pag-IBIG digital services, and other programs aimed at streamlining regulatory compliance and employee support.

CDC Vice President for Administration and Finance Group Jose Miguel de la Rosa, representing CDC President and CEO Agnes VST Devanadera, said collaboration among government agencies, businesses, and workers remains essential as organizations adapt to changing labor and workforce requirements.

“It's not often that you have this kind of connection and relationship between a partner Freeport Zone, locator and employees, and partner agencies in government,” de la Rosa said.

He added that such engagements help companies access government services more efficiently while keeping workers informed about available programs and benefits.

A key focus of the seminar was the DOLE Online Compliance Portal, which allows employers to access labor standards information and submit mandatory reports digitally.

DOLE Region III Regional Director Sarah Buena Mirasol said the department continues to promote a developmental approach to labor compliance by helping establishments understand and meet their obligations under labor laws. She also encouraged employers to provide feedback to improve the portal and related digital services.

Participants also received updates from Pag-IBIG Fund on electronic remittance submissions, loan automation, employer services, and housing programs for qualified members.

Meanwhile, CDC's Corporate Social Responsibility and Placement Division (CSRPD) urged locator companies to register and post job vacancies on the upgraded TRABAHO Clark Job Portal (Transforming Recruitment and Building Accessible Hiring Opportunities), which provides an online platform for recruitment and manpower reporting.

The seminar also featured other government programs and services available to locators and workers, including the One-Stop-Processing (OSP) on Wheels, which brings together services from Pag-IBIG Fund, PhilHealth, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Social Security System.

Participants were also briefed on Benteng Bigas, Meron Na!, the Department of Agriculture's program that makes rice available at ₱20 per kilo to qualified beneficiaries.