BAGUIO CITY — A local court has ruled in favor of a Baguio City investor, ordering Casa Infini Properties and Development Corporation and several associated individuals to pay her ₱1,215,500 for unrecovered capital and unpaid investment returns.

Branch 6 of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) issued the favorable ruling on a collection of sum of money complaint originally filed by complainant Geneva Buyag Dulipas-Angngiw on 21 July 2026. Aside from the principal and return claims, Angngiw also sought ₱20,000 in attorney’s fees.

Court records indicate that the defendants were duly served summons but failed to file an answer within the prescribed legal period, leading to the court's decision in favor of the complainant.

In her complaint, Angngiw stated that the defendants ceased remitting her promised monthly investment returns in October 2023. She added that despite making repeated demands, the group failed to return both her initial capital and her outstanding earnings.

Angngiw recounted that she decided to invest after attending a 2023 promotional seminar titled “Real Tea” at the Orchard Hotel. During the event, Casa Infini head Jennylyn Galletes Delos Santos Floresca reportedly assured attendees that the venture was secure, pointing to the company's real estate projects, over a decade of operations, and purported regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission.