Man arrested for threatening Bacoor police with bladed weapon

A man identified by police as alias “James” is shown in a custodial photograph following his arrest in Barangay Aniban 2, Bacoor City, Cavite, on 14 November 2026. He faces complaints involving malicious mischief, grave threats, and resistance and disobedience to a person in authority.

BACOOR CITY, Cavite — A man was arrested early Saturday, 14 November, after allegedly threatening responding police officers with a bladed weapon while they were investigating a complaint involving damage to private property in Barangay Aniban 2.

According to the Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO), the incident began at around 4:30 a.m. when a resident identified as alias “Romeo” discovered alias “James” allegedly destroying the metal grills of his residence.

The damage was estimated at ₱15,000.

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Romeo immediately sought assistance from barangay authorities and police personnel conducting Patrol Bayanihan operations nearby.

Responding officers from the Bacoor Component City Police Station, accompanied by barangay tanods, proceeded to the area to investigate and apprehend the suspect.

Police said James allegedly drew a bladed weapon and threatened the officers as they attempted to arrest him.

Despite the confrontation, responding personnel managed to subdue the suspect and take him into custody.

The suspect was informed of his constitutional rights and brought to the Bacoor police station at approximately 9:30 a.m. for documentation and further investigation.

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Police said documents were being prepared for the filing of complaints involving malicious mischief, grave threats, and resistance and disobedience to a person in authority under Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code.

Cavite PPO Director Col. Ariel R. Red commended the responding officers and barangay personnel for their handling of the incident.

Red emphasized the importance of maintaining police visibility and strengthening coordination with barangay authorities to address criminal activities and protect residents.