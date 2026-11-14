​Several wildlife species were rescued, found in need of assistance, and recorded dead in separate incidents across Palawan from 26 October to 10 November 2026.

​The reported incidents included freshwater turtles, birds, a pangolin, a goshawk, a python, a macaque, a monitor lizard, a sea turtle, and a dugong found in different parts of the province. Most of these wild animals were brought to the concerned offices for examination, treatment, and rehabilitation.

​In the municipality of Roxas and the city of Puerto Princesa, two Sunda Box Turtles were recorded in separate incidents. On 3 November, a resident of Barangay II-Poblacion, Roxas, voluntarily turned over a turtle, which was later returned to its natural habitat. Meanwhile, a turtle found crossing the National Highway in Barangay San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City, on 9 November, was temporarily cared for by a resident to keep it from getting run over. It was also brought to the PCSDS office the following day and, after being examined by a veterinarian, was declared safe to be returned to its natural habitat. It was successfully released on 10 November.

​Meanwhile, a juvenile Pangolin was voluntarily surrendered to the PCSDS office by a resident of Barangay New Barbacan, Roxas, on 11 November. After being examined and documented by PCSDS staff together with concerned local government personnel, the animal was found to be in good condition. Following this, it was successfully released into a suitable area within its natural habitat in the municipality of Roxas.

​In El Nido, a juvenile Green Imperial Pigeon was found unable to fly in Barangay Corong-Corong on 4 November. It was brought to the El Nido Managed Resource Protected Area office to receive initial aid before being formally transferred to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) on 6 November for further examination and rehabilitation.

​A Reticulated Python captured by village watchmen (barangay tanod) in Barangay Liwanag, Puerto Princesa City, on 6 November was also reported. Wounds were found on its body, so it has not yet been declared safe for release back into the forest and requires treatment and rehabilitation.

​In Barangay San Jose, Puerto Princesa City, a family coordinated with the PCSDS to surrender a Long-tailed Macaque that they had been keeping for a long time. Due to the possibility of it harming people and several instances of it escaping from its cage, the veterinarian recommended transferring it to the PWRCC for proper care and monitoring.

​A Crested Goshawk was found weak and placed under the temporary care of a PCSDS employee in the municipality of Quezon. It was picked up by the Wildlife Rescue Team on 9 November to be brought to Puerto Princesa City for examination and treatment. However, the bird died while in transit. Its remains were brought to the Palawan Biodiversity Research Center (PBRC) for proper preservation and taxidermy, which can be used for study, research, and education.

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​Two Palawan Hill Mynahs (locally known as Kiyaw) were rescued by the PCSDS after being brought by personnel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to the Barangay Hall of Barangay Sagpangan, Aborlan, on 8 November. Upon initial inspection, it was noticed that their primary flight feathers were clipped. Because of this, the two birds were brought to the PWRCC on 10 November for further examination, treatment, and rehabilitation.

​A Monitor Lizard was also brought to the PCSDS on 7 November after being caught by a resident while it was eating their pet chickens in Barangay Matahimik, Puerto Princesa City, on 4 November. With the help of barangay officials, it was turned over to the PCSDS Wildlife Rescue Team. The veterinarian recommended transferring it to the PWRCC for examination and rehabilitation before considering its return to its natural habitat.

​Aside from live wildlife, two deceased marine animals were reported in the municipality of Roxas on 26 October. A Green Sea Turtle was found along the coast of Barangay I, while a dugong was reported on Johnson Island. Both carcasses were already in a moderate state of decomposition when examined, making it impossible to determine the cause of their deaths. Experts also collected DNA samples from both animals for further study before conducting proper burials.

​Several of the species involved in these incidents are listed under the following conservation status categories, pursuant to PCSD Resolution No. 23-967.

​In situations like these, immediate reporting to the proper authorities is vital to help wild animals in need of care.