Katrina Anne Johnson meets Japan envoy before Miss International

Bb. Pilipinas International Katrina Anne Johnson is preparing to carry the Philippine flag onto the international pageant stage as she gears up for the Miss International 2026 competition in Tokyo, Japan, next month.

As part of her preparations, Johnson paid a courtesy visit to Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kitagawa Katsuro and his wife, Madame Kitagawa, strengthening the ties of friendship and goodwill between the Philippines and Japan.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Filipina beauty queen to express her appreciation to the host country ahead of her participation in one of the world’s prestigious international beauty competitions.

With the Philippines boasting a remarkable history at Miss International, Johnson hopes to continue the country’s tradition of excellence while showcasing Filipino beauty, intelligence, grace, and cultural pride.

The courtesy visit marks another milestone in her journey as she prepares to compete against delegates from around the world for the coveted Miss International 2026 crown.