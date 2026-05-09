Katrina Ponce Enrile: Above all, mom

Among the many sides to Katrina Ponce-Enrile, her life as a fur mom has only been glimpsed on the surface.
Yes, she has winning pets competing abroad. Yes, she loves animals. And yes, she has 71 of them in her care.
“I have 71 fur babies,” she admits. “I can’t stop falling in love with each one of them.”
The number is far from comfortable, and Secretary Katrina Ponce Enrile, administrator and chief executive officer of the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, certainly knows what it entails.
“Being an animal and nature advocate goes beyond affection—it is about responsibility and stewardship,” she tells DAILY TRIBUNE. “It means recognizing that we share this world with other living beings and that we have a duty to protect, care for and coexist with them respectfully.
“It is not only about loving animals, but about ensuring their well-being, preserving their habitats, and making conscious choices that do not harm the environment they depend on. Advocacy, in its truest sense, is living in a way that reflects that respect every day.”
Has she always been an animal lover, or is she partial to dogs in particular?
“I have always loved all kinds of animals —everything except perhaps rats,” she laughs. “Growing up, I was surrounded by them. I had guinea pigs, ducks, chickens, cats, dogs, aquarium fish and even horses. That connection never left me.”
As an adult, she continues, “I have 71 dogs and over 100 birds at home and in Cagayan. I also care for goats, lambs, deer, wild boars, guinea fowls, ducks and turkeys. So my love has never been limited — it has simply grown.”
But 71 dogs?
“There is something deeply special about dogs — their loyalty, their gentleness, and the way they love without condition,” she tells this writer. “They are not just companions; they become part of your emotional world. They sense you, they stay with you, and they give a kind of presence that is constant and sincere. I have always had dogs around me for as long as I can remember, so it was never really a decision — it was simply a continuation of something that has always been part of my life.”
From Nasugbu to breeding champions
Getting her first pet at age six was the beginning of it all.
“I had my first dog at around six years old — a native dog from Nasugbu, Batangas. I brought him home as a puppy and named him Lightning,” she recalls. “That was the beginning, and from that point on, there has always been a dog in my life.”
From a Lightning in Nasugbu to becoming a breeder of multiple Champion Corgis that have successfully competed in both national and international dog shows – this is how this fur mom has lived her life.
“There is Luke, who currently stands as the No. 1 Corgi in the Philippines for 2025 and is ranked Top Dog No. 5 in the National All-Breed Rankings,” she proudly shares. “In the same year, he achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the Pembroke Welsh Corgi National in the United States, which is the largest and most prestigious specialty show for the breed held annually.”
He also earned Best of Opposite Sex at the renowned Potomac Specialty Show, one of the oldest and most respected Corgi clubs in America, competing alongside the top-winning Corgis in the United States. Through these accomplishments, Luke proudly represented the Philippines on the international stage.
To date, there is a new young female Corgi named Chunli who is now a champion as well. She made history by winning Best Puppy in Specialty Show at the same Potomac Specialty Show in Pennsylvania, the first time a homebred dog from the Philippines has achieved this distinction at such a prestigious competition.
On playing favorites
Does she have favorites?
“Of course, I do. Usually, they are the first of their kind that come into my life,” she quips. “Simone, my Corgi, was one of my favorites — she slept with me for over 14 years until she could no longer climb the stairs. She passed last 12 August 2025. Marcy, my Japanese Spitz, was with me for over 12 years. Nixon, a black poodle given to me by the late Tita Chito Madrigal, was my very first favorite — he could even dance the tinikling. Reyna, my Golden Retriever, stayed with me for 13 years.”
And now, she says there is Willow, her long-haired miniature dachshund, “who travels with me and sleeps beside me.”
Animal welfare is an issue that any pet-lover is aware of. So, too, is Sec. Katrina.
“Animal welfare awareness in the Philippines is improving, and that is encouraging,” she says. “There is still much to be done in terms of education and responsible pet ownership. Having a pet is not a casual decision—it carries the same level of commitment and responsibility as caring for a child. Until more people understand that, we will continue to see abandoned animals on our streets.”
The chosen furmom
The interview is drawing to an end, but I still have one question I must ask. Do you play favorites?
“I’ve learned that you don’t really choose your favorite dog — the dog chooses you. When that connection happens, you simply feel it and embrace it,” she replies. “When you form a true bond with an animal, something deeper happens. There is an unspoken connection — you become attuned to each other’s emotions, almost instinctively. There have been moments when I have put myself in harm’s way, even getting bitten, just to protect my dogs. And there have been quiet moments when they have comforted me — licking my tears, staying close without being asked. It is a kind of love that is pure and unquestioning.”
For this fur mom, she says that what is important is how one lives their life.
“Ultimately, I try to live with intention — keeping things as simple and authentic as possible, while continuing to grow into the best version of myself.”