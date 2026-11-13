Andrea Brillantes has added another milestone to her acting career after winning the Best Acting Performance award at the 2026 Women and the World International Film Festival (WWIFF) in London for her portrayal of Sab in the Filipino film Laya.

The international recognition highlights Andrea’s dramatic performance in the film directed by Sigrid Bernardo.

In Laya, Andrea plays Sab, a young woman who travels to an island determined to avenge her father’s death. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when she discovers that the man responsible for her father's murder has changed.

The film, shot entirely in Oslob, Cebu, explores themes of revenge, forgiveness, and personal transformation.

Andrea’s latest achievement marks another significant moment in her journey as an actress, showcasing her versatility beyond her popular television roles.