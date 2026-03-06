Andrea Brillantes’ ‘hacked’ Instagram stunt revealed as promo

The unexpected changes quickly sparked concern among followers who feared the actress had fallen victim to a cyberattack.

Adding to the mystery, a message posted through the account’s Instagram Stories read, “Ang toxic daw ni ga.” The cryptic line only intensified speculation that something had gone wrong behind the scenes.

At the height of the confusion, Brillantes even sought help from her close friend, influencer Bea Borres, who publicly confirmed that the account had supposedly been hacked. The situation appeared serious enough that fans began discussing how to help secure the account.

However, the suspense was short-lived.

On the evening of 5 March, Brillantes revealed that the entire situation was actually part of a marketing rollout for her newest single, “Gaga.”

Through a fresh Instagram post announcing the song’s release, the actress playfully acknowledged the speculation circulating online. She also shared a screenshot of fans theorizing that the hacking drama might be tied to a project, punctuating the post with laughing emojis.

The revelation quickly turned the panic into amusement among followers who realized they had been part of an unexpected teaser campaign.

Borres also joined the conversation in the comments section, dropping a cheerful “Yas.” Her brief reaction triggered playful responses from fans who joked that she had been an accomplice in the elaborate stunt.

What began as a moment of online concern ultimately transformed into a viral launch strategy, one that had fans talking long before the song even dropped.

With the release of “Gaga,” Brillantes once again demonstrated her knack for capturing the internet’s attention, turning a simulated crisis into a buzzworthy moment that blurred the line between social media drama and pop promotion.