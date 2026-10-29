Singer-actress and television host Karylle is celebrating another milestone in her entertainment career after winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the 74th FAMAS Awards, a recognition she considers especially meaningful because of the character she portrayed.

The It's Showtime host took to social media to express her overwhelming happiness and gratitude, dedicating her latest acting achievement to Donya Aurora, the character she brought to life on screen.

In her heartfelt Facebook post, Karylle reflected on the privilege of portraying a woman whose inspiring legacy she had personally encountered through White Cross Children's Home.

“Dear Donya Aurora, It has been my greatest honor playing you having encountered you in White Cross Children’s Home 🏠 your legacy is inspiring,” she wrote.

For Karylle, the recognition carries a deeper significance beyond receiving a prestigious acting trophy. It also celebrates the opportunity to portray a character whose life and legacy left a lasting impression on her.

The actress also expressed her excitement over the overwhelming support she received from family, friends, colleagues, and supporters following her FAMAS victory.

“Dear family and friends, I’ve been receiving so much love and congratulatory messages that I’m toooo happy! I’m so grateful. TYL thank you, Lord!” she shared.

Karylle likewise acknowledged the people behind the annual film awards for recognizing her performance.

“Sa lahat ng bumubuo ng FAMAS maraming salamat sa parangal na ito,” she added.

Despite the significance of the achievement, Karylle maintained her trademark cheerful personality, ending her message with a playful promise to her fellow cast members and the TBA Studios family.

“To my castmates and TBA studio fam... I’ll send a TY card. Hahaha. Love, K.”

Known for her versatility as a singer, actress, theater performer, and television personality, Karylle has established a career that spans different areas of Philippine entertainment.

Her latest FAMAS recognition adds another achievement to her artistic journey, highlighting her ability to take on meaningful dramatic roles while continuing her regular television commitments.

More than the trophy itself, the actress's emotional message underscored the personal connection she developed with the character and the importance of honoring inspiring stories through film.