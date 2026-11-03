Social media personality Bea Borres has finally addressed the online speculation surrounding her friendship with actress Andrea Brillantes, making it clear that their relationship should not be judged based on their public appearances together.

Questions about their friendship began circulating after Andrea was seen attending an event with Danica Ontengco and Criza Taa without Bea, prompting some netizens to wonder whether something had happened between the longtime friends.

Rather than allowing the rumors to continue, Bea took to Facebook to explain the circumstances behind her absence and clarify the status of her friendship with Andrea, whom she affectionately calls Blythe.

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According to Bea, she and Andrea have already discussed a situation between them, but their conversation should not be interpreted as the end of their friendship.

“I’ve been seeing so many assumptions about our friendship, with people claiming na FO na raw kami and making up so many stories. Yes, Blythe and I already had a conversation about what happened, but that doesn’t mean we’re no longer friends,” she explained.

Bea also revealed that her absence from several Halloween activities had nothing to do with an alleged disagreement with Andrea.

She admitted that a night out the previous Thursday left her dealing with a hangover, which eventually affected her plans for the following days.

Among the activities she missed were a Zara Larsson concert, a Lucky Beauty event, and a Halloween celebration for which she had already made reservations.

The influencer shared that she had been particularly excited about celebrating Halloween this year because she was unable to participate in the festivities last year while pregnant.

Unfortunately, her condition worsened just as her scheduled activities were approaching.

“I was really looking forward to celebrating Halloween this year because I wasn’t able to celebrate last year since I was pregnant. October 31 was actually the day I intended to go all out, but unfortunately, I was already starting to feel sick,” she shared.

Bea emphasized that she had spent months preparing for the Zara Larsson concert, even commissioning a special outfit and arranging her hair and makeup appointments in advance.

When she realized she could no longer attend, she decided to give her concert tickets to Andrea’s sister rather than let them go unused.

Despite her disappointment, Bea acknowledged her own responsibility for the situation and admitted that her earlier decisions had disrupted her schedule.

More importantly, she appealed to the public to stop interpreting her absence from gatherings as proof of trouble within her circle of friends.

“I hope people understand that me not showing up doesn’t automatically mean there’s an issue between me and my friends. Sometimes, things really are just as simple as they seem. Not everything has to have a deeper meaning, and not every absence means there’s a falling out between friends,” she stressed.

The social media personality also reminded netizens that while she accepts criticism for her personal decisions, she does not want to be held accountable for the actions of others or become the subject of stories built entirely on speculation.

“You can criticize me for my own actions, but please don’t make me responsible for other people’s choices or create issues out of assumptions,” Bea concluded.