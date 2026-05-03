What if questions were collectively raised by fans after ex-couple Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero nearly crossed paths watching a PBA event recently.
Brillantes was watching the game between Barangay Ginebra and Titan Ultra with her teleserye leading man Enrique Gil while Rivero was present at the game of Phoenix Super LPG against Converge where he is presently playing.
Rivero's rumored girlfriend, Juliana Gomez, was watching the game. In the videos, which went viral on social media, Rivero was seen kissing Gomez's forehead a few times when they were talking at the courtside.
There were also video which captured them while holding hands while exiting the venue. The basketball star was so supportive even while Richard Gomez's daughter was being photographed with fans.
Fans noticed their matching outfits as Gomez and Rivero wore black sweaters and jogging pants.
Rivero and Gomez left early after the first game which was why they didn't cross paths with Brillantes and Gil.
Rivero was photographed dining with Juliana and her father, Representative Richard Gomez. With this, many thought that the relationship was already approved by the actor-politician.
Recall that Brillantes and Rivero figured in a controversial breakup in May 2023.
Gomez and Rivero were initially photographed walking while holding hands in a mall.
Elisia Parmisano brings pride to K-pop group
With dogged zeal, Elisia Parmisano, Pinay member of the popular K-pop all girl group Unis, followed her dream and achieved a great deal of success.
Training in South Korea since she was 13, Parmisano, now 17, has realized her dream "to make people happy."
"When I was young, I dream to make people happy," Parmisano shared Saturday, 2 May, during a solo mediacon for her.
But she was clueless about how she can make people happy until she found her niche in performing for Unis, an all-female K-pop group that is making its strong presence felt.
Working with a group of varying background and culture is one big of challenge for Parmisano.
But, as they say, there's unity in diversity as the Unis members were united in one dream and passion.
"I think what kept us united is our dream. I say that a lot. I believe it's the reason for us of being able to click together as a whole group kasi when you're a group you have to be united talaga with one another you have to be one po talaga," Parmisano said.
"But, I think even though we're from different cultures, different nationalities, parang the passion po that we have really unites us as a whole band. May adjustments for the group. May improvements po," she added.
So, what's their greatest performance so far?
"At the top of my head, it was in New York last February. Before and after the performance we were all crying and emotional," the girl from Batangas recalled.
Parmisano is happy that Bini, the nation's girl group, is achieving global success with its recent performance at the Coachella.
"I was a proud moment. Me, and the other Pinoys who performed at that global stage were able to open doors for younger Filipino dreamers. It's super-duper nakaka-happy," she said.