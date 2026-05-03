Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero nearly crossed paths

Rivero's rumored girlfriend, Juliana Gomez, was watching the game. In the videos, which went viral on social media, Rivero was seen kissing Gomez's forehead a few times when they were talking at the courtside.

There were also video which captured them while holding hands while exiting the venue. The basketball star was so supportive even while Richard Gomez's daughter was being photographed with fans.

Fans noticed their matching outfits as Gomez and Rivero wore black sweaters and jogging pants.

Rivero and Gomez left early after the first game which was why they didn't cross paths with Brillantes and Gil.

Rivero was photographed dining with Juliana and her father, Representative Richard Gomez. With this, many thought that the relationship was already approved by the actor-politician.

Recall that Brillantes and Rivero figured in a controversial breakup in May 2023.

Gomez and Rivero were initially photographed walking while holding hands in a mall.