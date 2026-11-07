Bulacan among LGUs to receive Palace disaster aid

The Provincial Government of Bulacan is set to receive financial assistance from the national government after being named among 306 local government units (LGUs) nationwide eligible for aid under the Disaster Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Assistance Program (DRRAP).

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the ceremonial turnover of funds to beneficiary LGUs at the Ceremonial Hall of Malacañang Palace yesterday, reaffirming the national government's commitment to providing local governments with the resources needed to rebuild communities and restore essential services following disasters.

The funds may be used for the rehabilitation of roads, bridges, public buildings, evacuation facilities, schools, health facilities and damaged agricultural resources, as well as shelter, resettlement, livelihood recovery and social protection initiatives.

Drawing from his experience as a former governor, Marcos emphasized the crucial role of local governments in disaster recovery, noting their familiarity with the needs and challenges of their constituents.

"We trust our LGUs know what is best for their communities. In turn, we will provide the resources that you need to carry out these interventions. Sama-sama nating itatayo muli ang ating mga komunidad, mas matatag at mas handa, tungo sa isang Bagong Pilipinas, kung saan walang maiiwan at walang mawawalan ng pag-asa," Marcos said.

Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto, meanwhile, stressed that disaster recovery does not end when the rains stop, but only when families no longer have to fear the next rainfall.

"Ang pondo sa nasalanta ay hindi dapat matengga. Bawat araw ng pagkaantala ay isa pang araw ng paghihirap para sa pamilyang naghihintay," Recto said, underscoring the urgency of delivering assistance to affected communities.

Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando welcomed the national government's assistance, emphasizing the importance of sustained cooperation between national and local governments in speeding up the rehabilitation of disaster-affected communities.