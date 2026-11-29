For nearly 36 years, Eva Adejero lived with the constant fear of losing her home. Every night brought the same uncertainty: whether her family would still have a place to call home the following day.

That fear finally came to an end when she received the title to the land where her home stands through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

“Almost 36 years kaming naging squatter. Mahirap ang napagdaanan namin. Wala pong gabi na di kami nangangamba kung kailan kami i-demolish kasi wala namang kasiguraduhan po ang aming [tinitirhan]… [Ngayon], kaya ko na ipagmalaki at isigaw na ako ay lehitimong taxpayer na rin... may title na po na kami,” she said.

Adejero, a member of the Manggahan Kawayanan Homeowners’ Association in Parañaque City, was among 57 beneficiaries from two urban poor communities who received their land titles on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

The awarding ceremony was led by Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) President and CEO Federico Laxa under the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP) of the Expanded 4PH.

A home for generations

For Marian Soriano, a beneficiary from the Pabilona Homeowners’ Association in Valenzuela City, securing ownership of her land means more than having a permanent address. It means being able to invest in her home, provide for her children and leave behind something they can call their own.

“Ngayon, yung mga bahay namin na hindi pa maayos, pwede na naming ayusin. Yung mapag-iipunan namin para sa bahay naman, para sa mga anak, para sa pag-aaral [nila]... Napapasalamat ako kasi malaking tulong sa amin ang magkaroon kami ng sarili naming lote... Kahit mawala man kami sa mundo, yung mga anak namin may tinitirhan nang sigurado,” Soriano said.

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Among those who received their land titles were 23 families from the Pabilona Homeowners’ Association in Barangay Isla, Valenzuela City, and 34 families from the Manggahan Kawayanan Homeowners’ Association Phases 1 and 2 in Marcelo Green Village, Parañaque City.

Both communities have spent years pursuing secure land ownership through the Community Mortgage Program (CMP).

The Pabilona association, which has 100 members, joined the program in March 2001, while Manggahan Kawayanan, which has 439 members across its two phases, joined in December 2011.

Restoring security and dignity

Aliling emphasized that the awarding of Transfer Certificates of Title goes beyond establishing legal ownership, giving families greater security and confidence to build their future.

“Alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. patuloy nating palalawakin ang mga programang nagbibigay ng konkretong solusyon sa pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan sa pabahay. Ang mga pamilyang tumanggap ng titulo ngayon ay nagkaroon ng mas matibay na kasiguruhan sa kanilang mga tahanan. Mahalaga na mayroon silang dokumento na kumikilala sa kanila bilang may-ari ng lupa, dahil bahagi ito ng pagbibigay sa kanila ng mas ligtas, panatag at mas may dignidad na pamumuhay,” Aliling said.

Since the revival of the ECMP under Aliling in 2025, more than 40 projects have been approved, benefiting an estimated 8,000-plus families.

“Asahan po ninyo patuloy nating isusulong ang ECMP at iba pang mga programang magbibigay sa inyo ng kapanatagan sa inyong mga pamilya, ang magkaroon ng sariling lupa at ligtas na tahanan. Sa pamamagitan ng Expanded 4PH, hangad nating mabigyan ang mas maraming pamilyang Pilipino nang pagkakataong magkaroon ng disenteng tahanan at seguridad sa lupang kinatitirikan na kanilang mga tahanan,” he said.