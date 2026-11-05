President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was joined by municipal mayors and provincial governors for the ceremonial distribution of the P8.6 billion cumulative worth of the Disaster Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Assistance Program in Malacañang Palace.

More than a year before the 2028 Presidential elections, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has once again invited local government officials in the country, providing them with P8.6 billion worth of assistance meant to rehabilitate and reconstruct disaster-hit provinces.

Notable local government unit (LGU) leaders visited the Ceremonial Hall of Malacañang Palace for the ceremonial turnover of the Disaster Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Assistance Program, including former Vice President, now Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo; Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda; and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, among others.

Of the approved P8.6 billion assistance, P6 billion has already been released, while the remaining P2.5 billion is being processed.

But netizens see the assistance as a maneuver for the 2028 polls, with a commenter on the DAILY TRIBUNE Facebook page alleging: “Nag-umpisa nang bumaha ng Political campaign funds sa LGU's bilang political campaign machinery sa 2028 Election.”

But for the President, the funds would strengthen the role of LGUs in building disaster-resilient communities by providing direct financial assistance for rehabilitation and reconstruction based on the premise that they know the reality on the ground.



"LGUs know their people’s struggles and what it takes to help them rebuild. And for this, we spare no expense," Marcos said.



The assistance covers damaged roads, bridges, schools, health facilities, evacuation centers, farms, and housing.



Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo also belied that the funding given to LGUs are political bribe for the upcoming 2028 polls, stating that it has no political color.

"Siguro yung best evidence na no political color yung attendance kanina. Makikita natin na from different political parties naman yung nandun, different political affiliations. Gaya sa amin yung nakatala na hindi pa talaga napopondohan na kailangang gawin from Typhoon Kristine pa October 2024. So, kahit two years na yung bagyo, marami pang hindi nagsagawa para gawing mas less vulnerable kami," she said.

"So with the calamity fund from OCD that was given to us this afternoon, sobrang laking tulong," she added.

President Marcos, drawing from his experience as a former governor of Ilocos Norte, emphasized the vital role of LGUs in identifying community needs, implementing rehabilitation projects, and ensuring that local officials have the necessary resources to respond effectively to their constituents.





The President said the national government would provide the resources needed to help LGUs restore essential services and livelihoods.





At the same time, President Marcos said communities must learn from past disasters and improve their preparedness for future calamities.