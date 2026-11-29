A juvenile Grass Owl (𝘛𝘺𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘴) was rescued by a police at Barangay Sapu Padidu, Municipality of Malapatan, Sarangani Province, after it was found alongside a deceased adult Grass Owl on 23 November 2026.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) XII, the juvenile owl was rescued by PCpl. Bazar Pangolima and turned it over to the Municipal ENRO of Malapatan on November 24 before being endorsed to CENRO Glan for appropriate assessment and care.

The DENR XII, through the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Glan, facilitated the proper handling and assessment of a rescued juvenile Grass Owl (𝘛𝘺𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘴) following its turnover on November 25.

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Said rescue underscores the importance of prompt response and inter-agency collaboration in protecting wildlife, particularly vulnerable and juvenile animals that may require immediate attention and specialized care. It also highlights the vital role of law enforcement personnel and local environmental offices in responding to wildlife-related concerns within their respective communities.