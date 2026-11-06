The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to file estafa complaints against five individuals on Friday, 6 November, over the dumping of dead pets in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the initial complaints involve six pet owners whose evidence and supporting documents have been completed.

At least 25 affected pet owners have been identified, while other complainants have sought police assistance.

The five respondents include the owner of Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium in Bacoor, Cavite, a married couple operating a crematorium in Bulacan, and two individuals allegedly responsible for dumping the animal remains.

Matibag said investigators found that Ahjay Paws lacked cremation equipment and had been sending deceased pets to the couple's facility in Bulacan.

The couple, who approached the NBI on 4 November, allegedly told investigators that they paid two individuals P3,000 to bury the remains because of the large volume of animals awaiting cremation.

However, the individuals allegedly dumped the remains instead.

“‘Nung nakuha na po lahat, hindi naman po ibinaon, itinapon na lang kaya dito po lumabas itong isyu po na ito, itong problema na ito,” Matibag said.

The NBI is also investigating possible violations of consumer protection, environmental and sanitation laws.

Matibag urged local governments to inspect pet cremation facilities and verify whether they have the equipment necessary to operate.