The PNP urges victims of the Bacoor pet crematorium controversy to file complaints and submit evidence as investigators probe the alleged dumping of 29 animal remains in Bulacan.

Charges are being prepared against those involved in the dumping of dead pets in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag announced on Thursday, 5 November.

During a press briefing, Matibag said, “We have evidence already to file cases before the prosecution.”

“We will let the Department of Justice determine who should become witnesses to establish who have liabilities,” he added.

Matibag made the announcement after ordering an investigation earlier this week into Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium, located in Bacoor, Cavite, which is believed to be involved in the dumping of the dead pets.

Based on the investigation conducted by the NBI’s Environmental Crimes Division (NBI-EnCD), Matibag said those involved could face charges of estafa and violations of the Consumer Act, among others.

The NBI chief said around five persons are being eyed as respondents in the cases to be filed.

He added that the NBI-EnCD was also instructed to ask the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) to monitor if any of the respondents might attempt to flee the country.

During the probe, investigators found that Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium lacked the proper facilities.

“It has no equipment to do the cremation,” the NBI chief said.

This detail was revealed by a married couple who owns a competing pet cremation business in San Jose del Monte.

According to Matibag, the couple approached the NBI on Wednesday night, 4 November, and stated that Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium had been bringing dead pets to them for cremation.