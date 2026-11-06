Firecracker maker killed, partner injured in Iligan explosion

ILIGAN CITY, Lanao del Norte — A 34-year-old firecracker maker was killed while his live-in partner was seriously injured when the chemicals he was mixing exploded inside their makeshift shop in Purok 11, Camitas Village, Upper Tominobo, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the victim was mixing sulfuric acid and other chemicals to make powerful firecrackers for the upcoming Yuletide season when the explosion occurred.

The blast triggered a fire that razed their hut to the ground.

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The victim sustained severe burns and died at the scene.

Firefighters and personnel from Police Station 2 responded to the incident.

The victim's injured live-in partner, who was reportedly in a state of shock when rescued, was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Scene of the Crime Operatives and Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel also responded to clear the area of explosives.