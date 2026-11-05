Four killed in Pangasinan firecracker facility explosion

Four people were killed and another injured in an explosion at a suspected illegal firecracker manufacturing facility in Malasiqui, Pangasinan.

Four people were killed and another was injured after an explosion rocked a suspected illegal firecracker manufacturing facility in Barangay Tabo-Sili, Malasiqui, Pangasinan, on Wednesday evening, 4 November.

Initial police investigation showed that the explosion occurred at around 7:45 p.m., prompting personnel from the Malasiqui Municipal Police Station and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to rush to the scene.

Authorities reported four fatalities, whose identities have yet to be established, while another person sustained injuries.

Firefighters declared the fire extinguished at around 8:21 p.m., less than an hour after the explosion.