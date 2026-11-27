CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Police Regional Office 10 (PRO 10) will be placed under Full Alert Status as part of heightened security preparations for the commemoration of the 163rd birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio on 30 November 2026.

PRO 10 Regional Director Police Brig. Gen. Nestor Babagay Jr. said a total of 4,560 personnel would be deployed, consisting of 4,184 personnel from PRO 10, 105 from other units, and 271 force multipliers.

The personnel will be assigned to police visibility operations, traffic assistance, checkpoints, border control, Civil Disturbance Management (CDM), Regional Special Support Force (RSSF), and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) in strategic areas across the region.

Babagay said the Full Alert Status and planned deployment form part of the regional police office's preparations to ensure a safe and peaceful observance.

“We are prepared and our personnel are strategically deployed to ensure the safety of the public. Our priority is to maintain peace and order while providing assistance to those who need it,” he said.

He also urged the public to cooperate with authorities and remain vigilant, especially in crowded places and areas with heightened police presence.