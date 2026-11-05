The National Bureau of Investigation has opened a new district office in the Bicol region.

The newly established NBI Catanduanes District Office (NBI-CATDO) has started operations following its inaugural opening last October 28, said the bureau.

NBI Bicol Regional Office (NBI-BRO) Director Yehlen Agus, who has supervision over the NBI-CATDO and attended its inaugural opening, said the establishment of the district office marked a significant leap in public service accessibility for the bureau.

Agus explained Catandunganons don’t have to travel far and can now go to NBI-CATDO, which is located in the Capitol Building in Virac, to avail NBI Clearance processing, ask for criminal investigations, and other services.

The district office was created through the issuance of an administrative order that was signed by NBI Director Melvin Matibag.

The administrative order also assigned the officials and personnel who will man the district office.