ENERGY SECURITY. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers remarks on the Malampaya Phase 4 project, highlighting the government's efforts to expand domestic natural gas production and strengthen the country's energy security. The President also cited 14 petroleum service contracts awarded under his administration. (Screengrab from video)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding domestic energy exploration and production, citing the Malampaya Phase 4 project as a major step toward strengthening the Philippines' energy security and reducing dependence on imported fuel.

In his remarks on the project, Marcos said the administration had awarded 14 petroleum service contracts covering oil, natural gas and native hydrogen exploration.

The President said the government would continue providing incentives to encourage investments in new exploration areas, particularly frontier locations and remote gas development sites.

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He also highlighted the Philippine Gradiometry and Seismic Survey Project, which aims to identify potential exploration areas and support future energy development.

Marcos credited the Malampaya Consortium and Filipino engineers, professionals and workers for their contributions to the project.

"You have shown us what Filipinos are capable of," the President said, emphasizing the technical competence of Filipino workers in implementing projects of national importance.

Beyond strengthening energy security, Marcos said Malampaya Phase 4 would help generate employment, develop local technical expertise and contribute to government revenues.

The project involves the development of new natural gas wells offshore Palawan, including Malampaya East-1 and Camago-3, which have combined estimated reserves of approximately 222 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

According to earlier government projections, the additional reserves could extend the productive life of the Malampaya gas field until 2034.

Marcos also underscored the importance of the Philippine Natural Gas Industry Development Act, which prioritizes domestically produced natural gas over imported supplies for gas-fired power plants.